Chinese on Pune flight throws up, sent to hospital to test for coronavirus

india

Updated: Feb 07, 2020 14:07 IST

A 31-year-old Chinese national onboard a Pune-bound Air India flight from Delhi reportedly vomited twice in the plane, following which he was admitted to Pune’s Naidu hospital on suspicion of coronavirus infection on Friday.

The flight was later sanitised to return to Delhi.

Kuldeep Singh, director of Pune’s Lohagad airport confirmed the development and said, “there was a Chinese person onboard the Air India flight which came from Delhi, he has been sent to Naidu hospital under supervision of health officials and Air India staff.”

“The plane was later sanitised thoroughly and sent to continue its journey back to Delhi. The passengers have boarded the flight and it has taken off.”

As soon as the flight landed at Pune airport, the passenger was immediately sent to Pune Municipal Corporation’s Naidu Hospital. His medical samples have been sent to Pune’s National Institute of Virology (NIV) for further inspection.

Dr Ramchandra Hankare, head of the Civic body’s health department said the Chinese national had symptoms, like cold and cough, of being infected with coronavirus.

“His throat swab samples have now been sent to NIV and we’re awaiting the report. He has a history of travelling to China recently,” Hankare added.

According to Hankare, the patient arrived in India from Bangkok on January 29, then travelled to Kolkata on the same day, then to Bhuvneshwar the next day, then to Vizag on February, to Kolkata the day after that, then to Delhi on February 5 and finally landed in Pune on Friday.