Chirag Paswan gets Modi hug, Congress calls it 'Rahul Gandhi impact' because...

Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas Paswan) Chirag Paswan on Tuesday touched PM Modi's feet at the NDA meet in New Delhi and was hugged by PM Modi. Chirag Paswan shared the photos of the moment and thanked PM Modi for his love and respect. The Congress taunted that PM Modi only hugs foreign leaders on overseas travel, but it is due to the Rahul Gandhi impact that PM Modi 'was forced to hug his own leaders -- a first for him'. PM Modi hugged Chirag Paswan at the NDA meet in New Delhi on Tuesday. (PTI)

"A man who refused to acknowledge his colleagues -- and forcibly hugs only world leaders on overseas travel -- is forced to appear human. But compassion can't be contrived," Congress spokesperson Surpiya Shrinate said.

At the meeting of the NDA constituents, Chirag Paswan earlier believed to be miffed with the BJP extended support to the NDA. This was not the only hug that marked the meet. Chirag hugged estranged uncle Pashupati Paras at the NDA meeting. Both are vying for the Hajipur Lok Sabha seat in Bihar in the 2024 election and BJP making Pasupati Paras a union minister after Ram Vilas Paswan's death riled Chirag.

'Despite being not in the NDA...'

Chirag Paswan met Amit Shah on Monday and announced that his faction would join the NDA. He said all concerns of his party have been addressed by Union home minister Amit Shah and BJP president JP Nadda. He claimed that he would be contesting from Hajipur Lok Sabha which is now represented by his estranged uncle Pasupati Paras. He said though he was not with the NDA for the past three years, he never went against PM Modi and Amit Shah. On the other hand, he campaigned for BJP candifates in the recent bypolls.

