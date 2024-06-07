Chirag Paswan, Narendra Modi share candid moment at NDA meet | Video

Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) Chirag Paswan, a member of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) that won the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, had a candid moment with Prime Minister-elect Narendra Modi at the alliance's parliamentary party meeting today. After expressing his support for Modi at the meeting, he went to him, shook hands, and hugged him. The Prime Minister responded by patting his head. Senior BJP leader Narendra Modi with LJP (Ram Vilas) chief Chirag Paswan during the NDA parliamentary party meeting at Samvidhan Sadan. (PTI)

Paswan, son of former union minister Ram Vilas Paswan, speaking at the NDA meeting, praised Modi and credited him for the NDA's victory.

“The credit for this goes to you. It was that willpower that helped in recording such a massive victory in history. It was not a normal thing that NDA kept getting such a big victory under the leadership of the Prime Minister for the third time in a row. When we used to go for campaigning, the kind of excitement we used to see just by your name, we used to feel proud that we have such a politician standing with us. People have full faith in you. Because of you today, in front of the world, we can proudly say that India has become the fifth-largest economy of the country,” Paswan said.

“Indians believe in you completely. You have the willpower to diminish the difference between villages and cities, you have the willpower to reduce the difference between rich and poor, you have the willpower to set a target that by 2047, we will make India a developed country, and only you can help with this vision,” Paswan added.

Paswan extended his support to Modi being elected the leader of the NDA. Posting the video on X, he wrote, “I, Chirag Paswan, on behalf of Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas), support the name of Shri Narendra Modi ji for the post of leader of the NDA Parliamentary Party.”

The NDA, led by BJP, includes parties like Janata Dal-United [JD(U)], Telugu Desam Party (TDP), Jana Sena Party (JSP), Janata Dal-Secular [JD(S], Shiv Sena, National Congress Party (NCP), Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas), Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD), and more.

The BJP didn't win the 272-halfway mark to form the government with a majority, and is now dependent on allies Telugu Desam Party and Janata Dal (United) for government formation. Right now, the NDA has 293 seats, while the opposition's INDIA bloc won 232 seats.