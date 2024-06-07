Former co-stars Kangana Ranaut and Chirag Paswan hold hands at NDA Parliamentary meeting. Watch

It was a sweet reunion for Kangana Ranaut and Chirag Paswan at NDA's Parliamentary meet in New Delhi on Friday. Not just to-be parliamentarians, they are also former co-stars who worked together in 2011 movie Mile Na Mile Hum. (Also read: Kangana Ranaut has a theory about why the CISF officer slapped her: ‘This was her way of…’) Kangana Ranaut and Chirag Paswan once starred together in 2011 movie Mile Na Mile Hum.

Chirag Paswan and Kangana Ranaut's reunion

A video shot at the meeting venue shows Kangana in a mint blue saree, meeting Chirag. As they shook hands, Kangana continued to hold his hand, shared some laughs as other around them looked on. Kangana is a member of the Bhartiya Janta Party while Chirag is Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) chief.

Mile Na Mile Hum was Chirag's only movie. It starred him as a tennis player and Kangana as the woman he falls for.

Earlier, Chirag said he was eager to meet Kangana again. “I am looking forward to meet her. We shared a good relationship, worked in a film. We will be meeting in Parliament. I think she is a strong lady; she voices herself very articulately and I am looking forward listening to her in Parliament,” PTI quoted Paswan as saying.

The Chandigarh incident

On Thursday, Kangana said she was hit in the face and abused by a woman CISF constable during security check at the Chandigarh airport on Thursday, the ugly fracas broke out two days after she won from the Mandi Lok Sabha seat in Himachal Pradesh.

Constable Kulwinder Kaur, who appeared to be upset with Kangana over her stance on the farmers' protests, was suspended and an FIR lodged against her, officials said.

The Central Industrial Security Force (CISF), tasked with providing security at airports, has also ordered a court of inquiry into the incident.

In a video statement titled "Shocking rise in terror and violence in Punjab" posted on X after she landed in Delhi, the Queen actor said she was safe and fine.

MP Kangana Ranaut

Kangana Ranaut has become only the fourth woman ever to be elected to Lok Sabha from Himachal Pradesh, and the first woman who is not from an erstwhile royal family.

BJP's Kangana defeated her Congress rival Vikramaditya Singh, scion of Rampur state and the incumbent state public works minister, by a margin of 74,755 votes from the Mandi Lok Sabha constituency.