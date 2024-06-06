‘Strong lady’: Chirag Paswan on co-actor and now fellow MP Kangana Ranaut

Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) chief Chirag Paswan on Thursday said he is looking forward to meet actor-turned-politician Kangana Ranaut, opposite whom he made his acting debut in 2011.



“I am looking forward to meet her. We shared a good relationship, worked in a film. We will be meeting in Parliament. I think she is a strong lady; she voices herself very articulately and I am looking forward listening to her in Parliament,” PTI quoted Paswan as saying.



Paswan, 41, had made his acting debut 13 years ago in a film called ‘Mile Na Mile Hum’. Ranaut was paired opposite him in the film. After his film failed to do well at the box office, Paswan ventured into politics.



Chirag Paswan contested the 2014 Lok Sabha elections from Bihar's Jamui and won. He retained his seat in the 2019 general elections. In the just concluded elections, Paswan contested from Hajipur and won by 1,70,105 votes.



His party LJP (RV) won five seats of Vaishali, Hajipur, Samastipur, Khagaria and Jamui.



Paswan has said that his party is extending unconditional support to the NDA for government formation under Narendra Modi. “We have unconditionally accepted Narendra Modi's leadership yesterday during NDA's meeting. Infact, there can't be any condition. It is a victory of the prime minister's leadership. The way he led the NDA ensured the big victory. Tomorrow, Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) Parliamentary Party meeting will be held at 9.30 AM and later NDA leaders are likely to meet the President to hand over aletter of support by all the parties (of the NDA),” he was quoted by PTI as saying.



Kangana Ranaut won from Himachal Pradesh's Mandi, defeating her nearest Congress rival Vikramaditya Singh by 74,755 votes. The constituency was among four that went to polls in the seventh phase of the Lok Sabha elections.

