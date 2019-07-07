CIC raps DoPT for invoking exemption clause wrongly

The CIC has rebuked the Department of Personnel and Training, the nodal ministry for Right to Information Act, for denying records related to appointment of Information Commissioners and framing of rules of the transparency law, saying it stifles “the very letter and spirit” of the legislation. Chief Information Commissioner Sudhir Bhargava lambasted the ministry for allegedly wrongly invoking Section 8(1)(i) to deny activist Commodore Lokesh Batra (Retd) information related to appointments of Information Commissioners and framing of RTI rules by the government.

“It is ironic even further that the information denied in the instant case pertaining to the appointment of Information Commissioners under the RTI Act, who are ordained with the statutory authority of securing the regime of transparency,” he said. The Commission admonishes the then Central Public Information Officer (CPIO) for invoking Section 8(1)(i) of the RTI Act without assessing its applicability and the present CPIO is also warned against mindlessly endorsing the reply, Bhargava said.

The CIC directed that the order be placed before the Secretary of the ministry to take note of its “adverse findings”

