CID to probe Pocso case against former Karnataka CM BS Yediyurappa

Former Karnataka chief minister BS Yediyurappa was on Friday booked under provisions of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (Posco) Act and Indian Penal Code (IPC) in connection with the alleged sexual assault of a 17-year-old girl at his residence in Bengaluru last month, police said. Former Karnataka chief minister BS Yediyurappa. (PTI)

The case has been handed over to the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) for a detailed inquiry, police added, even as the veteran Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader dismissed the allegation and vowed to deal with the matter legally.

“After examining the allegations, police have registered a case. The girl’s mother had typed the complaint and given it to the police. A probe is underway and until it is done, I cannot comment any further on the matter,” state home minister G Parameshwara said.

According to a first information report (FIR) registered by Bengaluru Police, and seen by HT, the case against Yediyurappa was registered on the basis of a complaint by the minor’s mother, who alleged that the 81-year-old touched her daughter inappropriately and molested her on February 2 in his room at his house when she had gone to seek some help.

Police said the former chief minister was booked under section 8 of the Pocso Act and section 354A (sexual harassment) of IPC. Section 8 of Pocso Act says that whoever, commits sexual assault, shall be punished with imprisonment of either description for a term which shall not be less than three years but which may extend to five years, and shall also be liable to fine.

“The case has been transferred to CID. As per procedure, since the mother has submitted the complaint, a statement of the minor girl will be recorded before the competent authority. Based on the statement, further action will be taken,” a senior police officer said on condition of anonymity.

Yediyurappa dismissed the allegations, saying he will tackle the matter legally.

“I have come to know that a complaint has been filed against me by a woman. It must have been a month ago when they used to visit but I did not pay attention. But one day, I was told that they were crying. I called them and asked what happened,” he said.

“They told me that some injustice had happened to them. I then called police commissioner B Dayananda and asked him to hear them out. But then she started talking against me then and there. I thought she was unwell and asked the police commissioner to investigate,” he added.

“We will do whatever has to be done legally. I did not think helping someone would result in this. I had even given some money to them,” he said.

Yediyurappa is one of the top leaders in the Karnataka BJP. He is the only person to have served four times as chief minister and three times as leader of opposition.