CISF constable arrested for sexually assaulting colleague’s daughter

india

Updated: Jan 19, 2020 04:09 IST

A 48-year-old personnel of Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) deployed in port town of Paradip was arrested on Saturday on charges of sexually assaulting the four and a half year old daughter of his colleague.

Police in Jagatsinghpur district said M Kandaswami, who was posted as a head-constable in Indian Oil Corporation’s oil refinery in Paradip as head constable used to show his private parts to the girl.

“He used to call the girl to his home on the pretext of giving her chocolate and then used to get disrobed himself. He also at times disrobed the girl. Two days ago, the girl’s mother became suspicious when the head constable called his daughter home on the pretext of giving chocolate. When the minor girl came back her mother asked her about Kandaswami’s behaviour. The girl then narrated about his act,” said Jugal Das, inspector of Abhaychandpur police station.

The victim’s family lodged an FIR on Saturday following which the head constable was arrested. The girl has been sent for medical examination.

Cases under several sections of IPC and POCSO Act have been lodged against the CISF personnel.

In a separate development, an undertrial prisoner of Mayurbhanj district accused of rape, tied knot with the victim in Karanjia Sub-Jail premises on Friday. Kumar Hembram, a 30-year-old rape undertrial, was lodged in Karanjia sub-jail for last 3 months over charges of rape and abduction of a 26-year-old girl.

The marriage was solemnised in the presence of local Sub-Register, Jail superintendent, legal counsel and family members of both the accused and victim.

Jail officials said the marriage was arranged following the order of the additional district and sessions judge in this regard. “The accused and the girl were in a relationship before the person was arrested. However, the girl’s family member did not approve of their relationship and perssurised her to lodge an FIR of rape. Following reconciliation measures, the two decided to marry,” said a jail official.