CISF Raising day: Zero tolerance towards terror to continue, says Shah

The Narendra Modi government has successfully tackled several internal security challenges in the last nine years and will continue with its policy of zero tolerance towards terrorism, Union home minister Amit Shah said on Sunday. Union Home Minister Amit Shah reviews the parade during the 54th CISF Raising Day Parade, at the National Industrial Security Academy, in Hyderabad on Sunday. (ANI)

Addressing the 54th Raising Day celebrations of the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) in Hyderabad, Shah lauded the force for its work in strengthening the country’s economy and said it would soon be equipped with latest technology to secure vital installations as the country seeks to achieve its target of being a $5 trillion economy.

CISF is a paramilitary force of nearly 170,000 personnel under the home ministry, providing security to 66 sensitive and major airports, 14 seaports, nuclear and space institutions, Delhi metro, State of Unity in Gujarat and other industrial units.

Shah said that incidents of violence in three areas of concern – Jammu and Kashmir, the North East and Left Wing Extremism (LWE) – are decreasing.

“The government has zero tolerance towards terrorism and other anti-India activities. The confidence of the people is increasing, those spreading terrorism and separatism are surrendering and joining the mainstream. Separatism, terrorism and anti-national activities will be dealt with firmly, and for this, the role of paramilitary forces and state police would be important,” he said.

The minister said the Central Armed Police Forces (which includes CISF) and state police have played a “significant” role in the fight against terror.

“CISF has a very important contribution in the economic progress of the country because any country can progress only when the security of its industries, security of airports and seaports is ensured. CISF has fulfilled all the objectives of the establishment of CISF in 53 years,” he said.

“PM Modi has proposed the vision of a 5 trillion-dollar economy for which the safeguarding of ports, airports, etc, is very important. CISF will safeguard them as they have been doing for the past 53 years,” he added.

Shah said the home ministry will strengthen CISF with the latest technology in the upcoming times.

While the paramilitary force is using robotics and artificial intelligence to guard the country’s vital installations, the home ministry has prepared an action plan to provide state of the art technology, he said. The force will be able to provide its service in the private companies as well, he added.

“CISF has already adopted the hybrid model, which will enhance its role in the coming days. This will pave the way to use this model in advisory and many other roles in private companies as well. In the next two decades, the force will be able to provide security to private companies from the threats related to drones and modern technology,” he said.