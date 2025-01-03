CISF suicides dipped to 15 last year, lowest since 2020

The number of suicides within the paramilitary Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) dipped to 15 last year, the lowest since 2020, with the force attributing the dip to a series of steps, including a mental health support helpline, a grievance portal, and stress management. The CISF tied-up with mental health experts for round-the-clock counselling in October 2021. (X/Representative)

In a statement on Monday, the CISF said at least 4,200 personnel had used the helpline, which was started in 2021, for mental health support until September 2024. The CISF said 25 suicides were reported in 2023, 26 in 2022, 21 in 2021, 18 in 2020, and 17 in 2019.

At least 730 personnel from the Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs) died by suicide between 2020 and 2024. A task force that studied suicides in CAPFs identified reasons such as long working hours, insufficient leaves, and living conditions among the reasons for stress among paramilitary personnel.

All paramilitary forces have adopted mechanisms to reduce cases of suicide and ensure that the personnel are not stressed.

The CISF said it was providing 24x7 tele-counselling and personal counselling. “...one-to-one counselling facility is also implemented. This initiative has been implemented in collaboration with Aditya Birla Education Trust,” a CISF spokesperson said.

The CISF tied-up with mental health experts for round-the-clock counselling in October 2021. It said that a recent study showed that 2/3rd of the personnel grievances were related to posting matters that affected personal lives.

“Accordingly, after consultation at all levels, a new HR policy was notified in December 2024 to ensure better work-life balance through choice-based postings. The policy will affect the non-gazetted officers who form 98% of the manpower. The policy will also cater to the needs of working women, married couples, and personnel nearing retirement,” the CISF statement said.

The CISF has a strength of around 200,000 people. It provides security to the Parliament, airports, metro stations, and at least 356 vital sensitive installations such as coal mines, and nuclear and power plants. It also secures government installations in Left-wing extremism-hit areas of Chhattisgarh and Jammu and Kashmir.