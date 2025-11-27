New Delhi, The Central Industrial Security Force has brought in a new posting policy for its personnel deployed to guard the Parliament House Complex with an aim to strengthen its counter-terrorist and anti-sabotage cover. CISF unveils new posting policy for troops guarding Parliament

Under the new framework, the tenure of personnel has been extended from the existing three years to four, with a possible extension of one additional year based on suitability, CISF Deputy Inspector General Ajay Dahiya said.

The normal tenure for a CISF personnel to be posted at a unit is usually three years.

"The extended tenure will further strengthen familiarity of personnel with members of Parliament and movement patterns within the complex, which is critical for ensuring accurate identification, secure access protocols, layered threat detection and response," Dahiya said.

He said that the move will also ensure "operational continuity" and optimum rotation for steady infusion of new blood.

He added that a fixed proportion of the sanctioned strength will be changed every year.

The CISF was brought in to guard the Parliament building in May, 2024 following a security breach in December, 2023.

The paramilitary force, which functions under the Union home ministry, has deployed about 3,300 personnel to guard the complex.

The CISF contingent also includes fire fighters and disaster response teams.

The personnel deployed for Parliament security have to mandatorily clear psychological assessment, battle physical efficiency test , specific induction training and comprehensive security clearance, as per officials.

The troops have also been trained by the counter-terrorist commando force NSG and the Army and have been skilled in combating chemical, biological, radiological and nuclear incidents, the officials said.

Dahiya said the revised posting norms, coupled with enhanced training and preparedness measures, reaffirm CISF's commitment to maintaining the highest standards of security at the Parliament House Complex.

"By deploying younger, fitter and rigorously trained personnel and upgrading its modern threat-response capabilities, CISF is making itself future-ready to safeguard the country's supreme legislative complex," he said.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.