‘City of choice’: CUET phase 4 exam for 11,000 candidates postponed to August 30

The common university entrance test-undergraduate (CUET) has been postponed from August 17-20 to August 30 for nearly 11,000 students in order to accommodate their city preferences for examination centres, the University Grants Commission (UGC) announced on Saturday.

According to the UGC statement, around 631,000 students have already appeared for the first three phases of the examination. Phase four is scheduled to be held between August 17 and August 20, for which admit cards will be issued on Saturday; 372,000 candidates were originally set to appear.

“A total of 3.72 lakh candidates will be appearing in Phase 4. Most of the candidates have been given cities of their choice. However, there are about 11 thousand candidates who could not be given their choice and they have been moved to Phase 6 and their examination will be held on 30 August 2022. They have also been intimated about their city of examination and exact date today,” the UGC said in the statement.

Also Read:UGC’s proposal to merge NEET and JEE into CUET evokes mixed reaction

“The student-friendly changes have been made to accommodate all students in the city of their preference, instead of allocating them centres in their second or third city choices,” UGC chairperson M Jagadesh Kumar said.

The UGC also announced some other changes in the schedule for other students, for instance, the test of some candidates who were originally scheduled to take the CUET in phase three, i.e., between August 7 and August 10, have been shifted to phase five that will be held between August 21 and August 23.

“Their admit cards mentioning the centres of examination will be released on August 17. However, their dates and cities of exams are being given today,” the commission said.

Besides, students who could not take the examination in phase two, conducted between August 4 and August 6, either due to technical reasons or due to cancellation of the centre will be allowed to appear in phase six, which will be held from August 24 to August 30. Their admit cards will be released on August 20.

The National Testing Agency (NTA), responsible for conducting the country’s first central university test, is also examining requests received from students to reschedule their examinations.

“Such requests are being examined on a case-to-case basis using an audit trail of individual candidates and reports of the centers... If found feasible, the candidates will be appearing on 30 August 2022,” the UGC said.

To ensure smooth conduct of the remaining CUET exams, the NTA, with the support of the UGC and AICTE, has increased its capacity by adding more centres. New institutes are also being added as examination centers, the UGC said.

“It has also been decided to station additional technical manpower by deploying the faculty of associate professor level as technical observer at every centre to ensure smooth [conduct of the] examination,” the commission said.

The initial phases of CUET were marred with technical and administrative glitches. While all exams scheduled on August 4 evening were cancelled at all 489 centres across the country, 50 and 53 centres were affected on August 5 and 6, respectively.