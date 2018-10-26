Civic issues, traffic chaos key issues in Ajmer city constituency

Water-logging during monsoon, poor condition of roads and traffic chaos due to rail tracks that criss-cross Ajmer city are some of the key issues in Ajmer South assembly constituency.

The constituency, which is reserved for Scheduled Caste (SC) candidate, is dominated by voters from Koli and Meghwal communities. Both the communities together account for over 70% votes.

The constituency has sent BJP nominee Anita Bhadel to the state assembly in the past three state elections. It was, however, a Congress bastion from 1957 to 1980.

After assembly delimitation in 1980, the constituency was reserved for SC candidates. Kailash Meghwal of the BJP won the seat in 1980. In 1990, the Congress regained the seat that remained with the party till 2003.

Bhadel is the women empowerment and child development minister. Although there are many contenders for BJP ticket, Bhadel is hopeful to get renominated for the December 7 assembly election.

“I have done a lot of work to improve the condition of women and children in my constituency. Anagabari centres were paid special attention to help poor children get better care and nutrition,” she said. “Condition of health services, roads and sanitation have improved in the past five years,” the BJP leader said.

Local residents say they face many problems such as waterlogging during monsoon season as most of the areas in the constituency are low-lying areas and poor condition of colony roads.

Lalit Bhati, one of Congress leaders seeking nomination in the assembly segment, said: “We got step motherly treatment and did not get anything. Not a single ward of the constituency was included in the smart city project.”

“We will make it an issue in the coming election. The suiting MLA, who is also a minister, did not do anything for development of the constituency. She could not even carry forward slum area development project that was envisaged during the erstwhile Congress government,” Bhati said.

Hemant Bhati, Congress candidate in the last assembly election, said: “In the last five years, Anita Bhadel did nothing for the constituency. Results of the last local body polls and Lok Sabha by-elections is testimony that the BJP has loosened its ground and the Congress will return to power in the coming assembly election.”

First Published: Oct 26, 2018 15:19 IST