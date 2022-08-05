Home / India News / Civilian killed, jawan hurt in encounter with terrorists in J&K's Kulgam dist

Civilian killed, jawan hurt in encounter with terrorists in J&K's Kulgam dist

Updated on Aug 05, 2022 11:22 PM IST
  • The civilian was identified as Manzoor Lone of Redwani area in Kulgam. The jawan, who suffered injuries in the encounter, is undergoing treatment at 92 Base Hospital in Srinagar.
ByHT News Desk, New Delhi

A civilian succumbed to his injuries that he sustained during an encounter between security forces and terrorists in Jammu & Kashmir's Kulgam district on Friday.

The civilian was identified as Manzoor Lone of Redwani area in Kulgam. A jawan, who also suffered injuries in the encounter, is undergoing treatment at 92 Base Hospital in Srinagar. Kiran Singh is jawan of the Indian Army's 1RR.

Police said a search operation initiated earlier had concluded.

The incident comes a day after a migrant labourer from Bihar was killed after terrorists hurled a grenade in Pulwama district. Two other labourers were also in

