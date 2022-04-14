Civilian shot dead in another attack by terrorists in Valley

A civilian was shot dead by terrorists in Kulgam district of South Kashmir on Wednesday evening , police said.The deceased, a resident of Kakran in Kulgam, was identified as Satish Kumar Singh, said the official, adding, he was a driver by profession.

The attack comes against the backdrop of an increase in targeted attacks on civilians and security personnel in the region.

“Civilian Satesh Kumar Singh, a resident of Kulgam, succumbed to his injuries at hospital. Terrorists involved in this gruesome terror crime will be neutralised soon. Search to track the involved terrorists in progress,” the Kashmir police tweeted from their official handle.

An official from the Kulgam police control room (PCR) also confirmed the killing. “He was hit in the head near his home and has succumbed, “ the official said. A police official privy to the developments said that the area was cordoned off and search operations were underway.Reacting to the incident, National Conference vice-president Omar Abdullah tweeted, “I unequivocally condemn the attack on Satish Kumar Singh in which he lost his life. There can never be a justification for attacks like these. May his soul rest in peace & may his family find strength during this difficult time (sic).”

On April 7, a migrant labourer from Pathankot, Sonu Sharma, was wounded after terrorists opened fire at him in South Kashmir’s Pulwama.On April 4, terrorists injured a civilian, Bal Krishan, near his house at Choutigam, Shopian.

On March 21, Tajamul Mohi-ud-din Dar, a local resident, was shot dead by terrorists in Budgam district. A labourer from Bihar, Bisujeet Kumar, was also shot at by terrorists in Pulwama on the same day.