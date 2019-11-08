CJI Ranjan Gogoi to meet UP chief secretary, DGP ahead of Ayodhya verdict

india

Updated: Nov 08, 2019 10:45 IST

Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi will meet top officials of the Uttar Pradesh government on Friday ahead of the Supreme Court’s verdict in the Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid title dispute case that has been among India’s most sensitive and divisive political issues, according to news agency Press Trust of India.

Five judges of the Supreme Court are expected to rule on decades-old dispute over 2.77 acres of land in the ancient city of Ayodhya next week. The court hasn’t indicated when the order will be delivered. But the Constitution Bench has a window of three days - November 13, 14, and 15 - before Chief Justice Gogoi retires on November 17, Sunday.

Quoting sources, PTI said the Chief Justice had called UP chief secretary Rajendra Kumar Tiwari and UP police chief Om Prakash Singh for a meeting in his chamber.

Hindus believe the 16th century mosque, Babri Masjid, was built over a temple dedicated to Hindu god Ram, whose birthplace is also considered to be at the site. The mosque was demolished by a mob of thousands in 1992, triggering a cycle of violence and riots across India.

Also Watch l Countdown to Ayodhya verdict: 7 preventive measures taken by government

The government at the Centre and UP has been working over the last few days and weeks to maintain law and order after the verdict is delivered.

There have been appeals from leaders of both communities to keep peace and honour the verdict, irrespective of which way the court rules. Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath have also ordered party leaders not to issue provocative statements.

The Centre has also rushed 4,000 central paramilitary personnel to Uttar Pradesh to ramp up security and advised all states to bolster security in sensitive areas.

In Uttar Pradesh, the police is conducting mock drills, flag marches and drone surveillance to prepare for any possible fallout of the judgment. The government has also earmarked locations that would be used as temporary jails, just in case the need arises .