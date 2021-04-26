CJI Ramana files police complaint over fake Twitter account

Chief Justice of India NV Ramana lodged a police complaint after a Twitter account on his name surfaced spreading false information on the social media platform, reports said on Monday. Justice NV Ramana, who was sworn in as the country’s 48th CJI last week, does not have a Twitter account or any account on other social media platforms.

The fake Twitter handle was operational under the name-@NVRamanna. The handle had more than 5800 followers. It has now been deleted but 98 tweets were sent out since its inception, which is shown as May 2020. The last activity from the account was shown to be 10 hours ago when the user retweeted news agency ANI's tweet on Burj Khalifa lighting up with Indian Tricolor to show support to the country amid the prevailing Covid-19 situation.

The fake Twitter handle was operational under the name-@NVRamanna.(Twitter)

The account is reported to also have tweeted appreciation of national security advisor Ajit Doval after the US agreed to 'immediately' help India with essential medical supplies, especially with the raw material to boost Covishield vaccine production in the country. The tweet was later deleted. "Due to Ajit Doval's diplomacy, the US decided to supply raw materials to India #vaccination @PMOIndia," the deleted tweet read, according to NDTV.

CJI Ramana was sworn in as the 48th Chief Justice by President Ram Nath Kovind last Saturday in a brief ceremony at Rashtrapati Bhavan. Vice president M Venkaiah Naidu, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union law minister Ravi Shankar Prasad were among those who attended the ceremony.

Hailing from Andhra Pradesh, Justice Nuthalapati Venkata Ramana will remain the top judge of the country till August 26, 2022.

