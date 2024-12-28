Puducherry, PMK President Anbumani on Saturday opposed a decision of his father, party founder S Ramadoss, in a party meeting here on Saturday, and the octogenarian leader curtly said those who do not wish to follow his diktats should quit the outfit. Clash erupts between PMK patriarch Ramadoss, and his son Anbumani at party meet

When the party patriarch Ramadoss announced that a party member, Mukunthan, is appointed president of the state youth wing, Anbumani voiced his opposition and a war of words broke out between the father and son at the party's special general council meeting.

A former union minister and Rajya Sabha MP, Anbumani, said Mukunthan was only about 4 months old in the party and expressed his opposition to his appointment.

"Whoever it may be, what I say must be followed, understand?," Ramadoss asserted and said that the party was founded by him and no one could be in the party if his directions were not complied with.

Further, the founder leader said: "This is a party I started, what I say must be followed and done. If someone does not wish to follow, they should leave."

A stunned Anbumani dropped the handheld microphone on the table, seen as an act of disappointment and disapproval, placed in front of the speakers, who were seated on the dais.

Ramadoss, seemingly upset, made it clear that whoever it may be, if they do not fall in line and comply with his instructions, must quit. He was categorical and firm on his stand of appointing Mukunthan to the post.

Anbumani, took the mic and announced immediately that he had set up an office at Panayur in suburban Chennai and that office-bearers may meet him there. He also announced a mobile number for contact purposes.

On December 21, 2024, the father and son duo were together in a party meeting held at Tiruvannamalai for the welfare of farmers and in that event too, they were seated next to each other on the dais, like it happened here on Saturday.

When the PMK aligned with the BJP for the 2024 Lok Sabha polls, it was speculated that only Anbumani favoured the alliance and that his father Ramadoss was inclined to join hands with the AIADMK.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.