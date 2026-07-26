...
...
Next Story

Clashes erupt, gunshots fired at Bihar NEET protest; 3 students injured in Siwan

Three students were injured during clashes in Siwan as Bihar bandh over the NEET issue turned violent, prompting internet curbs.

Published on: Jul 26, 2026, 10:12:16 IST
By Avinash Kumar
Prefer HTon Google
Advertisement

Widespread clashes between police and protesters erupted across Bihar on Saturday during a statewide shutdown, leaving three students injured in alleged police firing in Siwan, officials aware of the matter said, adding that a probe is on to ascertain whether those injured were hit by bullets from police firing.

Protesters pelt stones during the 'Bihar Bandh' protest against the alleged NEET paper leak, in Patna on Saturday. (Pappi Sharma/ANI)
Protesters pelt stones during the 'Bihar Bandh' protest against the alleged NEET paper leak, in Patna on Saturday. (Pappi Sharma/ANI)

The bandh was called by the All India Students Association (AISA) and other left-wing student organisations over the alleged NEET leak and Wednesday’s police action in Patna.

Also read: AISA calls for removal of Delhi top cop

Hours after the violence, the state home department imposed a partial internet ban restricting social media platforms till Sunday 5.30 pm, saying that certain posts could “disturb public order and peace”. “It is felt that misuse of social networking sites and instant messaging services is likely to be detrimental to the peace and tranquillity in Siwan district,” said the order issued by home secretary Kundan Kumar.

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Avinash Kumar

Avinash, a senior correspondent, reports on crime, railways, defence and social sector, with specialisation in police, home department and other investigation agencies.

aisabiharpoliceprotest
Get the latest India News, breaking headlines and real-time updates from across the country. Stay informed about politics, government policies, crime, weather and major national developments.
Get the latest India News, breaking headlines and real-time updates from across the country. Stay informed about politics, government policies, crime, weather and major national developments.
Home/India News/Clashes erupt, gunshots fired at Bihar NEET protest; 3 students injured in Siwan
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe