Clashes erupt, gunshots fired at Bihar NEET protest; 3 students injured in Siwan

Widespread clashes between police and protesters erupted across Bihar on Saturday during a statewide shutdown, leaving three students injured in alleged police firing in Siwan, officials aware of the matter said, adding that a probe is on to ascertain whether those injured were hit by bullets from police firing.

Protesters pelt stones during the 'Bihar Bandh' protest against the alleged NEET paper leak, in Patna on Saturday. (Pappi Sharma/ANI)

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The bandh was called by the All India Students Association (AISA) and other left-wing student organisations over the alleged NEET leak and Wednesday’s police action in Patna.

Also read: AISA calls for removal of Delhi top cop

Hours after the violence, the state home department imposed a partial internet ban restricting social media platforms till Sunday 5.30 pm, saying that certain posts could “disturb public order and peace”. “It is felt that misuse of social networking sites and instant messaging services is likely to be detrimental to the peace and tranquillity in Siwan district,” said the order issued by home secretary Kundan Kumar.

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{{^usCountry}} Siwan SP, Puran Kumar Jha, confirmed the injuries, saying: “Police fired in self-defence after some anti-socials, mixed with protesters, and fired on police at JP Chowk... We are yet to ascertain whether those injured were hit by bullets from police firing or from the protestors as firing took place from both sides.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Siwan SP, Puran Kumar Jha, confirmed the injuries, saying: “Police fired in self-defence after some anti-socials, mixed with protesters, and fired on police at JP Chowk... We are yet to ascertain whether those injured were hit by bullets from police firing or from the protestors as firing took place from both sides.” {{/usCountry}}

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