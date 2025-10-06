Internet and social media off, city shut down: Why Cuttack is on high alert

Tensions have gripped Odisha's Cuttack city following violent clashes during a Durga Puja idol immersion procession. The state government has imposed stringent restrictions, including a curfew and internet suspension, to restore order. Cuttack: Smoke billows from charred remains of a cart after fresh incidents of violence linked to a group clash two days ago during a Durga idol immersion procession, in Cuttack.(PTI)

Here are ten key facts on the situation in Cuttack:

36-hour curfew

The Odisha government declared a 36-hour curfew from Sunday night across 13 police station limits in Cuttack to control escalating violence. The curfew began at 10 pm on Sunday and affects key localities including Dargah Bazaar, Mangalabag, Purighat, Lal Bagh, and Jagatpur.

Internet, social media suspended

Internet and messaging services - including WhatsApp, Facebook, X, Instagram, and Snapchat - were suspended from 7 pm Sunday to 7 pm Monday across Cuttack Municipal Corporation, Cuttack Development Authority, and 42 Mauza regions. Authorities cited “inflammatory and provocative messages” as the reason.

How the clashes broke out

The violence in Cuttack began late Friday night near Haathi Pokhari when some locals objected to loud music during an immersion procession.

The confrontation escalated into stone-pelting and bottle-throwing from rooftops, injuring several people, including DCP Khilari Rishikesh Dnyandeo.

25 injured

On Sunday, new clashes broke out during a motorcycle rally organised by the VHP, defying administrative orders.

Protesters turned violent when stopped by security personnel, leading to stone-pelting, fires, and police using tear gas and rubber bullets. Eight police officials were among the injured.

People gather near objects set ablaze after fresh incidents of violence linked to a group clash two days ago during a Durga idol immersion procession, in Cuttack.(PTI)

Fires and vandalism

Rioters reportedly set fire at 8–10 locations near Gourishankar Park on Sunday evening, damaging shops and CCTV cameras. Fire services and police were deployed to control the situation amid stone-pelting.

Over 10,000 participate in VHP rally

A massive rally led by VHP supporters marched through Bajrakbati Road on Sunday, raising controversial slogans calling for the removal of a minority community. The rally sparked widespread outrage and heightened communal tensions.

VHP calls for 12-hour bandh

The Vishwa Hindu Parishad announced a 12-hour Cuttack bandh on Monday to protest the clashes, demanding strict action against officials they accused of negligence.

The bandh coincides with the curfew, and heavy security has been deployed to prevent flare-ups.

Massive security deployment

Ten companies of security forces have been stationed in the city, with additional reinforcements requested. Police and Rapid Action Force personnel conducted flag marches in sensitive areas, including Dargah Bazaar and Mangalabag, to maintain calm.

Calls for peace

Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi, former CM Naveen Patnaik, Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, and local MLAs have urged citizens to maintain communal harmony. “Communal harmony is non-negotiable,” CM Majhi said, promising strict action against the culprits.

Heavy police force deployed after a clash erupts during Durga Puja immersion, in Cuttack.(ANI Video Grab )

Police response

This is not the first time Odisha has used internet suspensions to quell unrest - similar steps were taken in Sambalpur (2023) and Balasore (2024).

Police have arrested six individuals so far and are reviewing CCTV and drone footage to identify more suspects. Misinformation on social media is also under close watch.