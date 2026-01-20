Clashes in Assam's Kokrajhar after mob kills 1 over cattle theft suspicion; RAF deployed, internet suspended

Clashes erupted allegedly between the Bodos and Adivasis (tribal community) in Assam's Kokrajhar district on Tuesday, a day after mob violence left one person dead. The Rapid Action Force (RAF) has been deployed and internet/mobile data services have been suspended, officials said, as per a report by news ageny PTI. Agitators burn tyres during a protest by two groups on the National Highway in Kokrajhar, Assam, on Tuesday. (ANI Video Grab)

The violent row began on Monday night when a vehicle with persons from one community onboard allegedly hit some people from another community who were trying to stop them on Mansingh Road in Karigaon area of Kokrajhar, a home department official told PTI.

The men in the vehicle were beaten up by neighbouring villagers and the vehicle was torched; and one of those persons died in the incident.

On Tuesday, the situation flared up with both Bodo and Adivasi communities blocking the National Highway adjacent to Karigaon police outpost, burning tyres at first and then a few houses while setting ablaze a government office and attacking the police outpost too, the official reportedly said.

The Rapid Action Force has been deployed to contain and prevent further deterioration of the law and order situation, as per the report.

Apprehending that social media and internet may be used to spread inflammatory messages and rumours, the home department has suspended these services temporarily in the entire district until further orders. Voice calls and the broadband connectivity based on fixed telephone lines remain functional.

What triggered Kokrajhar violence? In the Monday night incident at the nub of the violent protests, one person was killed and four others were seriously injured after a mob attacked them on suspicion of cattle theft, police told news agency PTI on Tuesday.

The victims, associated with a road construction project, were returning on Monday night after a site inspection in the Aoudang area in a vehicle.

As the vehicle reached the Gouri Nagar–Mashing Road stretch, a group of local villagers attempted to stop the vehicle, allegedly suspecting them to be cattle lifters, which led to an accident, and the vehicle skidded off the road.

The mob attacked the occupants and set the vehicle on fire, with the occupants receiving severe burn injuries, the police said.

They were rushed to the hospital, and one person, identified as Sikhna Jwhwlao Bismit alias Raja, succumbed to his injuries. He was the son-in-law of contractor Moranda Basumatary, who is associated with an ongoing road project in the area.

Four others — Prabhat Brahma, Jubiraj Brahma, Sunil Murmu, and Mahesh Murmu — suffered serious injuries and are undergoing treatment at the Kokrajhar Medical College and Hospital.

The police detained a few people for questioning, and investigations into the incident have been launched, an official said.