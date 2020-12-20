Class 10 student drugged by sister, forced into prostitution: Police

india

Updated: Dec 20, 2020, 17:37 IST

A 15-year-old girl in Madhya Pradesh has been drugged and pushed into sex trade by her elder sister in the state capital Bhopal, police said.

Police arrested seven people, including the girl’s 20-year-old sister, a man and his two sons on Sunday under section 376 (rape) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code and relevant sections of Protection of Children from Sexual Offence (POCSO), officials said.

Mukesh Shrivastava, Bhopal superintendent of police (North), said, “Upset with violent behaviour and drug addiction of the girl, who is a class 10 student, the mother informed the Childline and sent her to a shelter home in Bhopal in November, where she was counselled for a month.”

Srivastava added: “The victim shared her ordeal recently and told the counsellors that her sister pushed her into drugs and sex trade. The mother lodged a complaint at Gandhi Nagar police station with help of Childline on Saturday.”

In her statement registered with the police, the minor said she was raped for the first time two years ago when she was just 13 years old, the SP said. Her sister, who works in a company in Indore, took her to an unknown place in Bhopal and gave her some cannabis. “Later, the sister left her alone with a man who raped her. The man also gave Rs 2000 to her sister. The victim’s sister took her to several places, where people raped her and gave her money,” he said.

When her cousin came to know about this, he raped the girl too, said the officer.

The mother said she was noticing a major change in the behaviour of the girl, but she was not ready to share anything. “I asked her several times about change in the behaviour, but she used to change the topic every time. She used to go missing from the house many times. Last month, I came to know about her drug addiction. I contacted Childline and sent her to a shelter for counselling and de-addiction. During counselling, she broke down and shared her ordeal,” said the mother in a statement registered with police.

The girl is still being counselled by the members of Childline. The minor’s father lives in Mumbai and she lives with her mother in Bhopal. Police are interrogating the accused to know more about the nexus as all the accused were found related to each other.