Class 11 girl dies by suicide in Tamil Nadu’s Sivakasi, fourth case in 2 weeks

A class 11 girl died by suicide at home in Virudhunagar district’s Sivakasi in southern Tamil Nadu on Tuesday, the fourth such case in the state in two weeks.

Virudhunagar superintendent of police (SP) M Manohar said a case of unnatural death has been registered and the body was sent for autopsy to ascertain the cause of death. An investigation into the circumstances of her death is underway, he said.

“Her parents told us that she suffered severe menstrual pain which may have led her to take the extreme step… But that’s the parents’ version,” Manohar told HT.

The death was reported on Tuesday when the girl was at home with her grandmother. Her parents, who work in a fireworks factory in Sivakasi, found her dead when they returned home.

A class 12 student was also found dead at home in Cuddalore district about 400km from Sivakasi. Police said initial investigations indicated that the girl was under pressure due to the monthly tests underway at school.

On Monday, another class 12 girl also died by suicide in Tiruvallur district in her hostel room attached to a government-aided school.

A suicide by a class 12 student in the hostel of a private school in Kallakurichi on July 13 spotlighted the pressure on school children after her family suspected foul play in the 17-year-old girl’s death, leading to protests outside the school which erupted into a riot-like situation on July 17.

The CB-CID is investigating the death and the Tamil Nadu government formed a special team to probe the case on the high court’s direction. The high court had also ordered that every suicide of a student inside an educational institution must be handed over to the CB-CID.

Reacting to a string of deaths, chief minister MK Stalin on Tuesday described the recent incidents of student suicides as painful and asked educational institutes to treat education as a service and not as a business. “Students should be taught to deal with any situation,” he said.

On Wednesday, Stalin flagged off a mental health awareness drive for school students.

If you need support or know someone who does, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist.

Helplines: Aasra: 022 2754 6669;

Sneha India Foundation: +914424640050 and Sanjivini: 011-24311918,

Roshni Foundation (Secunderabad) Contact Nos: 040-66202001, 040-66202000,

ONE LIFE: Contact No: 78930 78930, SEVA: Contact No: 09441778290

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Divya Chandrababu Divya Chandrababu is an award-winning political and human rights journalist based in Chennai, India. Divya is presently Assistant Editor of the Hindustan Times where she covers Tamil Nadu & Puducherry. She started her career as a broadcast journalist at NDTV-Hindu where she anchored and wrote prime time news bulletins. Later, she covered politics, development, mental health, child and disability rights for The Times of India. Divya has been a journalism fellow for several programs including the Asia Journalism Fellowship at Singapore and the KAS Media Asia- The Caravan for narrative journalism. Divya has a master's in politics and international studies from the University of Warwick, UK. As an independent journalist Divya has written for Indian and foreign publications on domestic and international affairs. ...view detail