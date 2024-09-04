Class 12 student shot dead: Are accused cow vigilantes? What happened in Haryana's Faridabad on August 23

Haryana student shot dead: A Class 12 student was reportedly chased in a car and shot dead in Haryana's Faridabad on August 23 by a group of five persons believed to be cow vigilantes, who claimed they mistakenly thought the boy was a cattle smuggler, news agency PTI reported citing unnamed police sources on Tuesday. Aryan Mishra was shot twice in his neck and chest. (X)

The five suspects—Saurabh, Anil Kaushik, Varun, Krishna, and Adesh—were apprehended on August 28 and placed in police custody for two days, superintendent of police (Crime) Aman Yadav said in a release.

During questioning, the suspects claimed that on the night of August 23, they received information about suspected cattle smugglers conducting reconnaissance in Faridabad with two SUVs.

They mistook the victim, Aryan Mishra, and his friends, Shanky and Harshit, for cattle smugglers and followed their car for about 30 kilometres near the Gadhpuri toll on the Delhi-Agra National Highway, the sources added.

The accused told the police that when they asked the boy and his friends to stop their vehicle, the driver accelerated, following which they opened fire and Aryan Mishra was killed on the spot near the Gadhpuri toll in Palwal.

Are the accused cow vigilantes?

While the police statement doesn't mention if they were cow vigilantes and the reason behind the crime, NDTV reported that it spoke to the mother of the main accused, Anil Kaushik.

The news channel reported reported that it visited Anil Kaushik's house in Faridabad and spoke to his mother.

“Yes, my son was chasing that car that night. He told me he thought there was a cow smuggler in the car. He also said that the first bullet was fired from the Duster. But he did not fire any bullets, I don't know whose bullet hit him (Aryan Mishra). My son is innocent. He protects cows and serves society,” NDTV quoted the mother as saying.

HT independently couldn't verify the authenticity of the reports.

NDTV also reported spotting two vehicles parked in the compound of Anil Kaushik's home. The first, a Mahindra Bolero, bore the inscription 'Gau Raksha Dal,' while the second was a cow ambulance with Kaushik's name and the phrase ‘Live for Nation’ prominently displayed on it.

Accused have been sent to judicial custody

All the accused have been sent to judicial custody after the police remand expired, SP (Crime) Aman Yadav said, adding that the illegal weapon and the car used in the crime have been recovered.

A police officer said that they are also investigating if it was a case of old enmity.

The victim's father claimed that one of the acquaintances who had accompanied his son was part of a conspiracy to get him killed, reported PTI.

The weapon will be sent for forensic examination and the police are trying to ascertain the veracity of statements given by the accused, the police statement said.