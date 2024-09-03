Cow vigilantes mistake Faridabad student for smuggler; kill him after chase

Aryan Mishra, a Class 12th student, was returning home in Haryana’s Faridabad with four others after having snacks on August 23 when a group of vigilantes asked the driver of their Duster SUV to stop at an isolated stretch near Gadpuri on the Delhi-Agra National Highway. The vigilantes prowled in the area following a “tip-off” about some cow smugglers in SUVs. They followed the Duster SUV after its driver refused to stop, triggering a high-speed chase lasting approximately 50 km. The chase ended after vigilantes shot dead Mishra. Aryan Mishra was shot twice in his neck and chest. (X)

Police said they have arrested Anil Kaushik, Varun Kumar, Krishan Singh, and Adesh Singh, who are reportedly associated with “a cow protection group”, for the murder. “They [vigilantes] spotted the Duster SUV on the isolated stretch and started chasing them after signalling to the driver [Harshit Singh] to stop,” said assistant police commissioner (crime) Aman Yadav.

Yadav said Harshit Singh, who was involved in an ongoing feud, and another person Sanki accompanying them mistook the situation. He added that Sanki was booked for an attempt to murder on August 14. “Harshit feared that they were being chased because of the feud... Sanki thought police were attempting to arrest him in plain clothes. This prompted Harshit Singh to accelerate the car, triggering the chase...,” said Yadav.

The vigilantes fired at the SUV near Gadpuri toll plaza, breaking the rear window and hitting Mishra, who was seated next to the driver, in the neck. Harshit Singh stopped the car, and the vigilantes then fired again hitting Mishra in the chest.

Police said that the vigilantes believed the occupants of the Duster were smugglers and could retaliate with gunfire once the car stopped. They added the accused shot Mishra a second time fearing for their lives as soon as the car halted. Police said the remaining occupants of the Duster raised their hands. The vigilantes realised they had shot the wrong person and fled the scene after seeing two women in the vehicle.

Investigators said the vigilantes, who were produced in a court on Friday and sent in 14-day judicial custody, used an illegal firearm to shoot Mishra. They planned an identification parade.

Yadav said the weapon and the car used for the murder have been recovered. “The incident occurred when the accused allegedly mistook Mishra and his companions for cattle smugglers, leading to a high-speed chase of approximately 50 km on the highway during which they opened fire on the vehicle.”

Police said the suspects were identified through CCTV footage captured at the Gadpuri toll plaza which showed them chasing Mishra’s car.

Police cited a preliminary probe and said the suspects told them that an informant had told them that some cattle smugglers in Duster and Fortuner cars were in the area and allegedly transporting animals by calling in containers. They added the suspects began searching for the vehicles and spotted the Duster at Patel Chowk and attempted to stop it.

Mishra was murdered days before seven people, including two juveniles, thrashed a migrant worker from West Bengal to death in Haryana’s Charkhi Dadri’s Badhra over suspicion that he had eaten beef.