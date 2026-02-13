Class 12 student rams car into pedestrians in Lucknow; 6-year-old boy killed, 4 injured
A six-year-old boy was killed, and four people were injured after a 21-year-old Class 12 student returning from a farewell party rammed his car into an autorickshaw and pedestrians in Lucknow's Banthra area on Thursday evening.
According to preliminary inquiry, police said the speeding Swift car hit an autorickshaw before ploughing into people walking along the roadside near a Hanuman temple at around 6 pm.
The injured have been identified as Armaan, 12, Awadh Bihari, 42, Sadhana Verma, 35, Meena Devi, 60, and six-year-old Dikshant Patel.
The six-year-old boy, who sustained critical injuries, was referred to another medical facility where he succumbed to injuries during treatment, police added further.
ACP (Krishna Nagar) Rajneesh Verma told PTI that the driver, identified as Gaurab Singh, has been taken into custody and an FIR has been lodged on charges of reckless driving and endangering life.
