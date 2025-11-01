Class 6 student dies after falling from 4th floor of private school in Jaipur: Police

Jaipur: A 12-year-old student died on Saturday morning after allegedly falling from the fourth floor of a private school building in Rajasthan’s Jaipur, police said. According to police officers, the deceased was a Class 6 student. (Representative photo)

Police are analysing CCTV footage and speaking to the school management. “We are yet not sure whether it’s death by suicide. We suspect that she had somehow slipped from a floor, causing the accident. A copy of the CCTV footage showed the student climbing on the railing of the fourth-floor balcony and jumping down,” Mansarovar Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Aditya Kakade said.

According to police officers, the deceased was a Class 6 student. “Prima facie, nobody has seen her falling. The school staff, upon hearing her scream, reached the ground floor and found her. She had sustained a critical skull injury, probably by falling,” Kakade said.

She was taken to a local hospital, where doctors declared her dead on arrival. “The girl’s ribs were broken due to the accident, which damaged her other organs, causing death, as per the doctors. Her body was sent for an autopsy, and her parents were also informed,” said the ACP.

Education minister Madan Dilawar, in an official statement, said, “This is an extremely disheartening incident. I have directed the district education officer to conduct an investigation, find out the lapses that caused the accident, and send a report. We will take necessary action accordingly.”

No case has been lodged yet. A Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) team has examined the spot.

No statement from the school authority was available till this copy was filed.