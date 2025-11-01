Relief for Himachal employees: CM announces pension boost for class-4 employees

The Himachal Pradesh government has announced that Class-IV workers regularised after May 15, 2003, will receive one year of regular service benefit for every five years of daily wage service, for the purpose of pension calculation. HP Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu announced that these employees will have the chance to opt for the Old Pension Scheme. (ANI)

Chief minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, while chairing a high-level meeting in Shimla on Saturday, said the new provision will allow employees to count one year of regular service for every five years of daily wage service, up to a maximum of two years.

"This move will particularly benefit those Class-IV employees who were previously deprived of pension benefits at the time of their retirement due to having less than ten years of regular service," he said.

Under the new rule, workers with at least ten years of daily wage service will gain two additional years of qualifying service under the Central Civil Services (CCS) Pension Rules, 1972.

"With this relaxation, one year of regular service will be counted for every five years of daily wage service. A maximum of two years of qualifying service, for those with 10 years or more of daily wage service, will be considered for the grant of pension under the CCS Pension Rules 1972," Sukhu said.

The move is expected to bring long-overdue recognition to employees who served the government for years before being formally regularised.

"Accordingly, a maximum of two years of regular service benefit will be counted for employees with 10 or more years of daily wage service," he added.

Who will be eligible for the pension? The Himachal Pradesh government announced that Class-IV employees who were regularised after May 15, 2003, will be eligible to receive one year of regular service benefit for every five years of daily wage service for pension calculation.

The Himachal chief minister also announced that the state would give these employees another chance to opt for the Old Pension Scheme (OPS), reinforcing his government's commitment to employee welfare.

He recalled that, immediately after assuming office, the current state government reinstated the Old Pension Scheme, ensuring social and financial security for its employees.