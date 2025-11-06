Class 7 student gang-raped in Lucknow hotel, she had gone to meet her Instagram 'friend'

An innocent Instagram "friendship" of a class 7 student resulted in the horrific gangrape in Uttar Pradesh's Lucknow. The accused invited her for a friendly meeting, but sexually assaulted her for days along with his two other associates. Students stage a protest against the alleged rape and murder of a Kolkata based trainee doctor. (PTI file photo)

According to a report in Live Hindustan, the Police have registered a case against the two accused, while the one suspect remains absconding.

The complaint was registered by the girl's mother at the Sarojninagar police station. She alleged that her daughter connected with a man, identified as Vimal, over the social media platform Instagram. Soon after, she started getting calls from him, a Live Hindustan report said.

The mother, who works in a factory, stated that Vimal told her daughter that he lived near the Agra expressway. She reported that the girl left home at approximately 10:00 pm on October 10 after being invited by Vimal.

Everything seemed normal until it was not. According to the Hindi daily, Vimal arrived in a Scorpio with two other men, named Shubham and Piyush. They allegedly took her to a hotel located on IIM Road.

Took away phone, held captive The complaint, cited by Live Hindustan, stated that the accused allegedly took turns sexually assaulting her and recorded the incident. They threatened to release the footage if she resisted.

They allegedly took away the girl's phone and kept her confined for several days before leaving her near her home on October 14. All three men reportedly left after dropping her off.

Inspector Sarojininagar Rajdev Prajapati reported that, based on the complaint filed by the minor girl's mother, a case has been registered against the accused Vimal, Piyush, and Shubham.

The charges include various sections, specifically mentioning POCSO (Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act), gang rape, kidnapping/holding captive, and the SC/ST Act, the report said.