e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 17, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / Class 8 student kills minor friend for not giving him mobile to play games

Class 8 student kills minor friend for not giving him mobile to play games

The minor was waylaid by his friend to a nearby green area by his friend on the pretext of playing and killed.

india Updated: Nov 17, 2020, 14:41 IST
HT Correspondent | Edited by Abhinav Sahay
HT Correspondent | Edited by Abhinav Sahay
Hindustan Times, Udaipur
The body of the minor boy was spotted by the villagers, who then informed the police.
The body of the minor boy was spotted by the villagers, who then informed the police. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)
         

A minor was sent to a juvenile home for killing another minor friend in Rajsamand district of Rajasthan. The boy was allegedly killed since he refused to give his mobile phone to the accused to play games. The incident occurred in Bheem village of the district on November 9 and the body of the victim was recovered on November 11.

Police said the boy accused of murder is a student of class VIII and is a resident of Beawar area of Ajmer. He has been staying at his grandparent’s house at Jaitpur village in Rajsamand for the last few years.

On November 9, he asked his 16-year old friend for his mobile phone to play games, but was denied. Upset with the denial, he took him to the nearby forest on the following evening on the pretext of playing and hit him with a stone to death. The villagers spotted the body and informed the police.

Also Read: 4 arrested as rape accused sets survivor afire in Rajasthan

During the interrogation, it was found that the victim had sold his old mobile phone to the accused for Rs 1500 and bought himself a new mobile phone. The accused asked for his new mobile phone to play games after the old phone suddenly stopped working within a few days of its purchase.

tags
top news
Indians will not tolerate any unholy ‘global gathbandhan’ : Shah on Gupkar alliance
Indians will not tolerate any unholy ‘global gathbandhan’ : Shah on Gupkar alliance
Pak’s dossier on India is a gamble. 4 reasons why Imran Khan took the risk
Pak’s dossier on India is a gamble. 4 reasons why Imran Khan took the risk
Madhya Pradesh to table bill against ‘forced and fraudulent inter-religious marriages’
Madhya Pradesh to table bill against ‘forced and fraudulent inter-religious marriages’
Kejriwal asks Centre to let him shut markets that become Covid hotspots
Kejriwal asks Centre to let him shut markets that become Covid hotspots
RJD leader who criticised Rahul Gandhi has a theory why Sushil Modi isn’t Dy CM
RJD leader who criticised Rahul Gandhi has a theory why Sushil Modi isn’t Dy CM
First it was ‘tukde tukde’, now it’s ‘Gupkar’: Mehbooba Mufti
First it was ‘tukde tukde’, now it’s ‘Gupkar’: Mehbooba Mufti
Congress panel meeting today to discuss organisational matters
Congress panel meeting today to discuss organisational matters
Register now for the 18th edition of Hindustan Times Leadership Summit
Register now for the 18th edition of Hindustan Times Leadership Summit
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesBRICS summitCovid-19 vaccine updateCovid-19 casesUPSC CDS (I) 2021 Last Date

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In