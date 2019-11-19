e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 18, 2019-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Tuesday, Nov 19, 2019

Class X student held for kidnapping 7-yr-old boy for ransom in Hyderabad: Cops

Police said the tenth standard student and had carried out the kidnapping to fund his bad habits.

india Updated: Nov 19, 2019 00:48 IST
Srinivasa Rao Apparasu
Srinivasa Rao Apparasu
Hindustan Times, Hyderabad
The 15-year-old kidnapper sought a ransom of Rs three lakh.
The 15-year-old kidnapper sought a ransom of Rs three lakh.(Representative photo/Getty Images)
         

The Rachakonda police in Hyderabad arrested a 15-year old boy on Monday for allegedly kidnapping a seven-year-old boy and demanding a ransom of Rs 3 lakh from the latter’s parents.

The kidnapper, identified as a Class 10 student, was sent to juvenile home, Rachakonda commissioner of police Mahesh Bhagawati told reporters.

According to the police, Gurram Arjun (7), son of Gurram Raju, a software employee from Badangpet area and a student of Class 2 of a private school at Badangpet, was playing with another boy at Meerpet on Sunday evening, when a 15-year old boy approached him and offered him chocolates.

After some time, the kidnapper quietly disappeared with Arjun and took him to temple in Almasguda in an auto rickshaw. Later, he called Raju and told him that he had kidnapped the boy. He demanded a ransom of Rs 3 lakh and threatened to kill the boy if he informed to the police.

Raju appealed to the kidnapper not to harm his son and tried to bargain with him saying he could pay only Rs 1.5 lakh for which the kidnapper did not agree. “Finally, he agreed to pay Rs 25,000 in cash and the remaining amount in the form of cheque,” the police commissioner said.

In the meantime, Raju lodged a complaint with the Meerpet police who took up investigation. L B Nagar deputy superintendent of police Sunpreet Singh formed a special team and launched a manhunt for the kidnapper.

While Raju continued to engage the kidnapper through his telephonic conversation, the police tracked the caller and finally located him at Almasguda. “We took him into custody after nearly four hours of the kidnap and after questioning him, we formally arrested him on Monday morning,” Bhagawat said.

The police did not give further details about the kidnapper, except that he was a Class 10 student and had carried out the kidnapping to fund his bad habits.

tags
top news
4 soldiers, two civilian porters killed as avalanche hits patrol in Siachen
4 soldiers, two civilian porters killed as avalanche hits patrol in Siachen
‘Didn’t discuss Shiv Sena’: Sharad Pawar after talks with Sonia Gandhi
‘Didn’t discuss Shiv Sena’: Sharad Pawar after talks with Sonia Gandhi
Ramdas Athawale hints at Sena-BJP compromise in Maharashtra
Ramdas Athawale hints at Sena-BJP compromise in Maharashtra
‘His zeal is making our planet a better place’: PM Modi on Bill Gates
‘His zeal is making our planet a better place’: PM Modi on Bill Gates
Airtel, Vodafone Idea to hike tariffs from December 1
Airtel, Vodafone Idea to hike tariffs from December 1
Gambhir blames Dhoni’s reminder for missed hundred in 2011 World Cup final
Gambhir blames Dhoni’s reminder for missed hundred in 2011 World Cup final
VVS Laxman names ‘India’s biggest match-winner he played with’
VVS Laxman names ‘India’s biggest match-winner he played with’
Bill Gates meets PM Modi, attends NITI Aayog event on Indian health system
Bill Gates meets PM Modi, attends NITI Aayog event on Indian health system
trending topics
HTLS 2019Manish MalhotraChidambaramTanushree DuttaJNU protestsGood Newwz trailerArvind KejriwalParliament Winter Session live updates

don't miss

latest news

India News