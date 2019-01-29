Clean chit for Kerala cop attacked by CM Vijayan over CPM office raid

Politicians’ should be shown adequate respect, but it does not happen all the time, an angry Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said on the floor of the House on Monday.

He was responding to widespread criticism against the manner in which a young woman IPS officer was taken to task by his government after she last week searched the CPI-M district office here.

“There has always been an attempt to project politicians in poor light and generally party offices do not come under raids. Politicians should be given adequate respect, but that does not happen all the time,” said Vijayan.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Chaitra Teresa John last week searched the district office of Communist Party of India-Marxist here in connection with a stone throwing case at a police station in which youth cadres of the Left party were involved.

She had raided the office on a tip-off that those involved were in the CPI-M district office. However, she could not find anyone there.

Soon after the search operation, Vijayan, who also holds the Home portfolio, summoned John. She was removed from the post of DCP.

This prompted the Congress-led opposition to slam Vijayan for not appreciating the boldness of the young officer and removing her, especially when the Chief Minister was always speaking about gender justice.

Earlier in the day, Additional District General of Police Manoj Abraham, who probed John’s action, submitted a report to Kerala Police chief Loknath Behra, giving John a clean chit.

She had followed all the required protocol before conducting such an operation, the report said.

The CPI-M leadership here has been upset with John after she took a strong stand against eight state government employees belonging to a Left union, who have since been in jail for vandalising a State Bank of India branch here on January 9, during a nationwide strike.

The issue though has come to rest as she returned to the post of Superintendent of Police (Women’s Cell).

