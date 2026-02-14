Close to China border, PM lands on highway-cum-runway in Assam: Here's why the Emergency Landing Facility matters

As reported by HT earlier , the facility is designed to function as an alternative landing option if Dibrugarh Airport or Chabua Air Force Station becomes unavailable due to operational or emergency circumstances.

Located in Upper Assam, the facility is being viewed as a strategic addition to India’s military infrastructure in the Northeast, giving the air force greater flexibility in a region that has seen heightened tensions in recent years.

Less than 300 kilometres from the Line of Actual Control with China, India has converted a stretch of highway in Assam into a potential runway for fighter jets, strengthening its operational posture along a sensitive frontier. The newly built Emergency Landing Facility (ELF) on the Dibrugarh-Moran stretch of National Highway 127, was inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday.

Notably, there is no central divider along this stretch, and that allows smooth aircraft movement. Fencing has been installed on both sides, and temporary roadside structures have been cleared to ensure operational safety.

Unlike fixed airbases that could be targeted or rendered unusable in a conflict scenario, highway-based landing strips offer redundancy and operational surprise

The 4.2-kilometre reinforced concrete stretch has been engineered to serve as an emergency runway for both military and civilian aircraft.

For the Indian Air Force (IAF), this provides greater flexibility in responding swiftly to contingencies near sensitive border areas.

Why the Moran ELF is important Apart from being the first Emergency Landing Facility of its kind in Northeast India, its proximity to the China border makes it a significant addition to India's strategic infrastructure.

Currently, India’s ELFs are currently located in the western, northern and central regions of the country. The Moran facility marks a significant geographic expansion of such infrastructure toward the China-facing frontier.

Constructed in coordination with the Indian Air Force, the dual-use infrastructure can handle fighter aircraft weighing up to 40 tonnes and transport aircraft with a maximum take-off weight of 74 tonnes, a government release added.

The Moran ELF has been designed to support both landing and take-off operations during emergencies.

PM Modi's touch down today To mark the opening, Prime Minister Modi’s aircraft will land on the National Highway at Moran on Saturday and later take off from the same reinforced four-lane stretch, instead of using the runway at the nearby Chabua Air Force Station.

“This will be a historic moment for us,” Assam CM Sarma said earlier.

According to the Prime Minister's Office (PMO), Modi's flight departed from New Delhi around 7:15 am on February 14 and will reach Chabua Air Force Station at 9:50 am. From there, he will proceed to Moran, where his aircraft is scheduled to land on the advanced landing facility at around 10 am.

Modi will also witness a 20-minute aerial display involving fighter jets, transport aircraft and helicopters before departing for Guwahati aboard a C-130 aircraft directly from the highway airstrip, also a first for the region.

Beyond defence While the military dimension is central, officials have also highlighted the ELF’s utility during humanitarian assistance and disaster relief (HADR) operations.

Assam and the broader Northeast are prone to floods, landslides and other natural disasters. The activation of a highway runway in Upper Assam could enable quicker deployment of rescue teams, relief supplies and evacuation aircraft to remote areas during crises.

The facility effectively opens up a designated stretch of highway as an “alternative runway” during contingencies, capable of handling emergency landing and take-off operations for fighters, transport aircraft and helicopters.

Minister of Communications Jyotiraditya Scindia described the blending of highway and runway infrastructure as a reflection of India’s “strategic resolve”.

“The Dibrugarh-Moran stretch of the National Highway in Assam can transform from a seamless road into an Emergency Landing Facility for India's frontline jets and transport,” he wrote on X.