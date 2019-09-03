CM Khattar inaugurates Hisar-Chandigarh flight

india

Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar inaugurated first flight from Hisar airport on Tuesday. The inaugural flight, covering the distance in 45 minutes, from Hisar to Chandigarh was taken by Haryana chief minister, Hisar MP Brijendra Singh, MLA Kamal Gupta, Spice Jet project officer Manjiv Singh and aviation officials.

The daily flight, which is a seven-seater, started under the Udega Desh ka Aam Nagrik (UDAN) scheme will cost around ₹1,674. The timings for two flights from Hisar to Chandigarh will be 8am and 4pm while Chandigarh to Hisar timing will be 9.30am and 5.30pm, Khattar said during a press meet.

For now, it is just a seven-seater flight but as per the demand, Spice Jet will increase the capacity from seven to 18, said the chief minister. He said the process of night landing, increasing the size of airstrip from 4,000 feet to 10,000 feet would start soon.

Railway lines from Rohtak to Hansi under process

He said the process of construction of railway lines from Rohtak to Hansi is under process and after the railway lines project gets completed, the Haryana government is planning to bring high-speed trains which will reach Hisar from Delhi within 90 minutes.

“We know Delhi airport is already at a saturation level. Thus, Hisar airport will provide a big relief to Delhi and according to the plan, soon the Spice Jet will start flights on other routes too. The government is planning flights for Jaipur, Dehradun, Jammu and Delhi,” CM Khattar said.

Online booking

People can visit www.spicejet.com or call on 9871803333 for booking.

Khattar said there is some technical issue with the website, which will be sorted out by the company within one week.

Flying institute to come soon

Government to inaugurate flying training organisation soon, which will train 100 pilots annually. “We have decided that 10% seats will be reserved for Haryana students and they will also get 50% subsidy on course fee. Two Haryana girls will get flying training for free under the Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao scheme,” CM said.

Hisar’s local MLA Kamal Gupta said, “Despite many leaders opposing the move, flight has been started for this airport. Almost all the projects which were announced by the chief minister have been completed.”

