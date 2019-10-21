e-paper
CM sanctions Rs 5 crore for free wheat seed to flood-hit farmers

Captain Amarinder Singh had also directed the district commissioners of flood-hit districts to ensure timely distribution of adequate quantity of wheat seed to farmers before the sowing season

india Updated: Oct 21, 2019 23:19 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
the announcement made by Captain Amarinder Singh during his visit to the state's flood affected areas.
the announcement made by Captain Amarinder Singh during his visit to the state’s flood affected areas. (HT PHOTO)
         

Punjab chief minister Captain Amarinder Singh, on Monday, sanctioned Rs 5 crore to the agriculture department from the CM’s relief fund to provide 25,000 quintals of free wheat seed to Punjab farmers affected by recent floods. The seeds will help the farmers prepare for rabi 2019-20.

A spokesperson of the CM’s office said the decision was in line with the announcement made by Captain during his visit to the state’s flood affected areas.

Captain had also directed the district commissioners of flood-hit districts such as Jalandhar, Kapurthala, Moga, Ferozepur, Fazilka, Ropar etc, to ensure timely distribution of adequate quantity of wheat seed to farmers before commencement of the sowing season.

The seeds will be provided to farmers through PUNSEED–the state’s nodal agency for distribution of certified seed, as per recommendations of Punjab agricultural university. This wheat seed will be supplied to farmers as per guidelines of national food security mission and rashtriya krishi vikas yojana, according to the spokesperson.

First Published: Oct 21, 2019 23:18 IST

