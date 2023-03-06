Home / India News / CM Stalin inaugurates museum displaying artefacts excavated from Keeladi site

CM Stalin inaugurates museum displaying artefacts excavated from Keeladi site

ByDivya Chandrababu
Mar 06, 2023 01:45 PM IST

Built in a traditional Chettinad style, the architecture displays artefacts and antiquities excavated from the site since 2017 in the present-day Sivaganga district by the Tamil Nadu State Department of Archaeology

Tamil Nadu chief minister M K Stalin inaugurated the Keeladi Heritage Museum on Sunday in Sivaganga, close to the historic archaeological site which was discovered in 2014.

The museum has been established at a cost of 18.42 crore across 31,000 square feet of land
The museum has been established at a cost of 18.42 crore across 31,000 square feet of land (HT Photo)

The museum has been established at a cost of 18.42 crore across 31,000 square feet of land, a government release said.

Built in a traditional Chettinad style, the architecture displays artefacts and antiquities excavated from the site since 2017 in the present-day Sivaganga district by the Tamil Nadu State Department of Archaeology, the release from the government added.

The excavations in Keeladi have pushed the Sangam Era behind by three centuries than it was originally, as the carbon dating of the artefacts shows that they belong to 600 BCE, found to be contemporary with the Gangetic Plains civilisation of north India, it said.

For proof, Tamil Nadu had sent these excavations to the Beta Analytical lab in the USA.

Keeladi is a village located on the banks of the Vaigai river in the erstwhile Madurai district. The release mentioned that the findings were recovered, indicating urban civilisation on the banks of river Vaigai.

“The findings attested that a civilisation existed along the Vaigai river as early as the sixth century. Through the currently available discoveries and data, we know that the Tamil community living on the banks of the Vaigai river raised their economy through agriculture, pottery, and weaving,” the release said.

“Stones available in Maharashtra and Gujarat have been used to make gemstones such as sapphire beads which show the trade connection with the area. The availability of silver coins dating back to the fifth century AD confirms the existence of trade with the Gangetic Plain,” it added.

Built with the aim to showcase the history of Tamils, their heritage and culture, the antiquities in the museum are displayed in separate buildings based on six themes, which include agriculture and water management, clothing and accessories, maritime trade and life.

The state hopes that the people of Tamil Nadu and people across the globe understand the significance of the discoveries through this museum.

    Divya Chandrababu

    Divya Chandrababu is an award-winning political and human rights journalist based in Chennai, India. Divya is presently Assistant Editor of the Hindustan Times where she covers Tamil Nadu & Puducherry. She started her career as a broadcast journalist at NDTV-Hindu where she anchored and wrote prime time news bulletins. Later, she covered politics, development, mental health, child and disability rights for The Times of India. Divya has been a journalism fellow for several programs including the Asia Journalism Fellowship at Singapore and the KAS Media Asia- The Caravan for narrative journalism. Divya has a master's in politics and international studies from the University of Warwick, UK. As an independent journalist Divya has written for Indian and foreign publications on domestic and international affairs.

