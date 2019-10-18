Himachal bypolls: CM to hold back-to-back rallies in Dharamshala

india

Updated: Oct 18, 2019 22:56 IST

Senior leaders of ruling BJP and Congress will make final push to galvanize support for their respective candidates on the last day of campaigning on Saturday.

Chief minister Jai Ram Thakur will steer the saffron party’s campaign while the Congress has pressed former ministers GS Bali and Sudhir Sharma to woo voters in Dharamshala segment.

The BJP has fielded Vishal Nehria while Congress has picked Vijay Inder Karan as its candidate from the constituency. BJP rebel Rakesh Chaudhary is hoping to make the contest triangular.

CM on public meeting Spree

Chief minister Jai Ram Thakur will address back-to-back public meetings in favour of BJP candidate Vishal Nehria in various localities of Dharamshala constituency.

Thakur willhit the streets earlyon Saturday morning from Bhagsunag locality to meet locals.

At 10:30am, he will address the first public meet at Sangam Park in Kotwali Bazar locality. Thereafter, he will lead a bike rally in the town.

The chief minister is scheduled to address two public meetings at Mandal and Khaniyara villages as well.

Bali, Sudhir hold fort for Cong nominee

Senior Congress leaders—GS Bali and Sudhir Sharma, who were staying away from the elections citing health reasons—will be joining the campaigning on the last day.

Former minister Bali, who was undergoing treatment in London,has arrived back. He informed that he would galvanize the supporters in Dharamshala on Saturday and will also address a press conference.

“I was abroad for treatment so could not actively participate in the campaign. However, I will canvass for party candidate on Saturday,” he said.

Bali has earlier made an appeal on social media urging people to vote in favour of party nominees—Vijay Inder Karan (Dharamshala) and Gangu Ram Musafir (Pachhad).

Meanwhile, another former minister Sudhir Sharma, who had refused to contest polls from Dharamshala, is also back in the town. He, however, would not be able to campaign, due to health reasons, but has called a meeting of his supporters and booth leaders at his house.

Sharma had withdrawn from contesting polls at the eleventh hour citing health reasons and leaving the party in a quandary.

When contacted, the leader said he was suffering with an intestine infection and was under treatment at Delhi and then had gone to Singapore for a second opinion.

First Published: Oct 18, 2019 22:19 IST