CM unveils TN vision for 2030, says country should become egalitarian

Chennai, Chief Minister M K Stalin on Friday unveiled his vision for "Tamil Nadu 2030" to further the development by focusing on 14 key sectors.

He said the country should become egalitarian and social justice should prevail everywhere. All the states should get "self-autonomy."

"This is not merely the dream of Muthuvel Karunanidhi Stalin. This is the people's dream. District-wise action plans would be formulated in order to ensure the aspirations are met," the Chief Minister said while speaking at a discussion on "Unga Kanavu Sollunga" initiative of the state government at the Chennai Trade Centre, Nandambakkam, here.

"Our country should become egalitarian. Social justice should prevail everywhere. All states should get self-autonomy, and all should get everything. This was also the aspiration of rationalist leader 'Periyar' Ramasamy, and former Chief Ministers: C N Annadurai and M Karunanidhi," he said.

"By making all this a reality, we will elevate Tamil Nadu to a trillion-dollar economy by 2030. We will come back , we will win again and again. We will not leave anyone behind in this journey of Tamil Nadu's development," the Chief Minister said.

In the last five years, the Dravidian model government has done great work and achieved tremendous achievements in every field with dedication. "We planned to prepare a blueprint on how Tamil Nadu should develop, which path we should tred… we went directly to 1.80 crore families in Tamil Nadu, and heard their dreams, their needs, and their expectations," he said.

Based on the opinions expressed by the people, and prioritising all the important ones, he announced his vision for the next phase of development of Tamil Nadu, namely "Tamil Nadu 2030."

He identified 14 important sectors for development, including housing for the poor, health initiatives, setting up mental health counseling centers in every district, agriculture and farmers welfare, school and higher education, establishing central laboratories and centers of excellence to foster research and innovation, integrate Artificial Intelligence with education, create AI laboratory in every educational institution.

Welfare of the Backward Classes, Adi Dravidar welfare, rural development, industry, livestock, dairying and fisheries sector, municipal administration, MSME, highways development using AI monitoring, intelligent transport systems to extend the life of bridges and roads, and reduce accidents, and handloom and textile would be the focus areas.

