CM will be picked from Bengal: Shah hits back at ‘outsider’ jibe

india

Updated: Dec 19, 2020, 15:29 IST

The chief minister of West Bengal will be from the state and the Trinamool Congress, or TMC, will be defeated by Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) workers from the state itself, Union home minister Amit Shah said on Saturday.

“I want to tell Mamata didi (TMC and West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee) that she would be defeated by the workers of the BJP’s Bengal unit and the one who becomes the state’s chief minister after defeating her would belong to the soil of Bengal,” Shah said in an interview.

The BJP had earlier said that the party would not project anyone as its chief ministerial candidate in West Bengal for the crucial 2021 assembly polls.

CM Banerjee has been desperately trying to brand the BJP as outsiders, and have even tagged them as “Dacoits from Chambal”.

“The TMC may not have any other issues,” said Shah, when asked why the TMC was trying to brand the BJP as an outsider.

He added that every BJP worker, be it from Kerala, Gujarat, Uttar Pradesh, Himachal Pradesh and Jammu and Kashmir, honours and salutes the Bengali pride.

“Change has become absolutely necessary for West Bengal. Mamata Banerjee has a lot of task in hand including spreading violence and trying to make her nephew the chief minister. But she doesn’t allow central funds sent by Prime Minisiter Narendra Modi to reach the farmers in the state,” Shah added, taking a dig at the chief minister

While Bengal has given the BJP 18 of the 42 seats in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, in the upcoming assembly polls, the BJP will get absolute majority with more than 200 seats in the 294-member legislative assembly, he added.

We have lots of plans for Bengal. An entire team of the BJPs Bengal unit is working on the manifesto. Problems of districts and villages would be included in that. We would place a blueprint of development for the next five years before the people of Bengal,” said Shah.