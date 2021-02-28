CM won't come under pressure: Raut on demand for minister's ouster
Amid the demand for ouster of Maharashtra minister Sanjay Rathod over his name being linked to the death of a woman, Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut on Sunday said Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray will not take any decision under pressure.
It is the chief minister's prerogative whether to keep anyone in the cabinet or not, Raut told reporters here.
The opposition BJP in the state has demanded Rathod's resignation, even as the minister has denied that he had anything to do with the death.
The 23-year-old woman died after falling from a building on February 8, and Pune Police had said they were probing the suicide angle. Some audio clips purportedly having bearing on the case had gone viral after her death.
"Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray will not take any decision under pressure. To keep anyone in the cabinet or not is the CM's prerogative," Raut said.
The Rajya Sabha member also accused Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari of indulging in politics.
