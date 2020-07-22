e-paper
Col Santosh Babu's widow appointed Deputy Collector in Telangana

Col Santosh Babu’s widow appointed Deputy Collector in Telangana

Earlier in June , Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao had appointed Santoshi as a Group-I officer during a visit to Suryapet town to see the family Col Santosh Babu.

india Updated: Jul 22, 2020 16:51 IST
hindustantimes.com| Edited by Sabir Hussain
Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao handing over the appointment letter to Santoshi in Hyderabad on Wednesday.(https://twitter.com/TelanganaCMO)
         

The Telangana government on Wednesday appointed Santoshi, the widow of Colonel Santosh Babu who was killed in clashes with Chinese troops in Ladakh’s Galwan valley last month, as a deputy collector, the chief minister’s office said.

“The chief minister has instructed officials concerned to post Santoshi in Hyderabad and its surrounding areas,” the CMO said.

Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao handed over the appointment letter to her.

Earlier on June 22, Rao had said that the Telangana government would extend all support to the family of Colonel Babu. He had then appointed Santoshi as a Group-I officer during a visit to Suryapet town to see the family of the fallen soldier.

The letter in June did not mention the designation and posting. Power minister G Jagadish Reddy had said that Santoshi would be given a posting in whatever department she would feel comfortable.

Colonel Santosh Babu who was the commanding officer of the 16th battalion of the Bihar Regiment and 19 other soldiers were killed in a violent clash with Chinese troops on the night of June 15 along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in Galwan valley. An unknown number of Chinese troops were also killed in the clash.

Last week, defence minister Rajnath Singh met soldiers from that battalion in Ladakh and acknowledged their bravery.

