Cold wave conditions abate after 5 days as Delhi records a min temp of 4.3°C

Cold wave conditions abated after five days in Delhi as Safdarjung, the city’s representative weather observatory, recorded a minimum temperature of 4.3°C, compared to 2.9°C on Thursday, even as a yellow alert remained in place with moderate to dense fog enveloping parts of the city in the early hours of the day, and the air quality remained “very poor”. Moderate to dense fog enveloped parts of the city in the early hours of the day. (HT PHOTO)

The minimum temperature on Friday was 3.3°C below the normal. On Thursday, the mercury plunged to the lowest since January 18, 2023, when Delhi recorded a minimum temperature of 2.6°C.

A minimum temperature of 4.7°C, 2.8°C below the normal, was recorded at Palam, compared to 2.3°C on Thursday, and the lowest in 20 years since the mercury plunged to 0.3°C on January 8, 2006. It was 4.7°C at Lodhi Road, 6°C at Ridge, and 4.3°C at Ayanagar. None of the major weather stations recorded cold wave conditions on Friday.

A cold wave is when the minimum temperature is below 10°C and at least 4.5°C below normal, or when it drops to 4°C or lower. The minimum temperature was expected to rise further over the weekend. No cold wave conditions are expected in the next few days. The minimum temperature is expected to be around 6-8°C by Sunday and 7-9°C by Monday.

An Air Quality Index (AQI) of 350 (very poor) was recorded at 9am on Friday, compared to the 24-hour average of 343 (very poor) at 4pm on Thursday. The Air Quality Early Warning System (AQEWS) said the AQI was likely to remain in the “very poor” category until Saturday. before it is likely to deteriorate to a “severe” zone on Sunday. “The outlook for the subsequent six days is that the air quality is likely to be in the severe to very poor category.”