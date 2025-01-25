Coldplay Ahmedabad concert today: Heavy security in place with 3,800 cops, NSG, 400 CCTVs

Gujarat police have made extensive security arrangements for the highly anticipated Coldplay concert which is scheduled to take place at Ahmedabad's Narendra Modi Stadium on Saturday and Sunday. Coldplay's India visit, which is a part of their "Music of the Spheres World Tour," began with a concert in Mumbai.(AFP)

Coldplay, a popular British rock band, is holding two concerts at the Narendra Modi Stadium on January 25 and 26.

Over 3,800 police personnel have been deployed, while a team of National Security Guard (NSG) will be at key locations for the Coldplay concert in Ahmedabad which is expected to see a footfall of up to a lakh.

"Over 3,800 police personnel have been deployed, along with metal detectors and plainclothes officers, including female police officers and staff. The crime branch team and other branch teams are also stationed at the venue. Additionally, a network of over 400 CCTV cameras has been set up to monitor the event," JCP Ahmedabad Police, Neeraj Kumar Badgujar told news agency ANI.

"The police will conduct thorough checks on every individual entering the venue, with special barricading arrangements in place to ensure that no one enters without being checked," he further added.

Coldplay concert in Ahmedabad: Security arrangements

A team from the National Security Guard, a special forces unit, will be a part of the elaborate security apparatus.

Teams of Ahmedabad city crime branch and the Special Operations Group will keep a watch at strategic locations, including Metro stations.

One team of NSG along with three Quick Response Teams, one team of State Disaster Response Force and ten teams of Bomb Detection and Disposal Squad will be deployed at key locations.

Medical and paramedical teams will also remain on standby, the officials said.

A disaster management plan and an emergency evacuation plan have also been prepared in coordination with the Gujarat State Disaster Management Authority to tackle any unforeseen situation.

Ahmedabad Police Commissioner reviews security arrangement

To monitor the situation closely, the Ahmedabad Police Commissioner conducted a review of the security measures in place.

During his visit to the venue, the official visited various key areas including the CCTV control room and police control room, ANI reported.

Music lovers in Ahmedabad await Coldplay

Coldplay's India visit, which is a part of their "Music of the Spheres World Tour," has already kicked off with the first concert at Mumbai's DY Patil Stadium on January 19 and 21.

The second concert will be held at the Narendra Modi stadium in the city’s Motera area with dignitaries and VVIPs from India and across the world expected to attend.

The concert held at DY Patil Stadium was attended by popular Indian singer Shreya Ghoshal, along with her husband Shiladitya Mukhopadhyaya and her 70-year-old father, Bishwajit Ghoshal.