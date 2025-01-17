Menu Explore
Coldplay concert: Courier company booked in Goa over wrong delivery of tickets

PTI |
Jan 17, 2025 01:44 PM IST

As per a complaint, the courier company staffers delivered four tickets a man had bought for the British rock band’s Mumbai concert to another person.

The Goa police have booked a well-known courier company and a man for alleged cheating over the wrong delivery of Coldplay concert tickets worth 3.86 lakh, an official said on Friday.

Chris Martin of Coldplay performs at Wembley Stadium, in London, Britain, August 12, 2022. (REUTERS)
Chris Martin of Coldplay performs at Wembley Stadium, in London, Britain, August 12, 2022. (REUTERS)

As per a complaint lodged by Dr Ashley Fernandes with the Colva police in south Goa on Thursday, the courier company staffers delivered four tickets he had bought for the British rock band’s Mumbai concert to another person.

The complainant said one Tushar Bansal accepted the tickets worth 3,86,217 after they were delivered to him by the courier firm without any verification. Fernandes told the police that he had booked the tickets through an online portal.

Police have registered a cheating case against the courier company and Bansal under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita section, he added.

As part of their 'Music of the Spheres World Tour', the Colplay has three shows scheduled at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai area of Maharashtra's Thane district on January 18, 19 and 21.

