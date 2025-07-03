Search
College principal assaulted for putting up message boards for saving environment

PTI |
Jul 03, 2025 09:56 PM IST

The accused is the brother of a member of TMC-run Hatkhola Gram Panchayat, the complainant said.

The principal of a state-run college was assaulted by a man during an argument over damaging of a 'save ecology, bioversity' message board, at Chapra area of Nadia district, a police officer said on Thursday.

Principal of Chapra Government General Degree College Subhasis Pandey lodged a complaint that he was assaulted on Wednesday.(PTI)
Principal of Chapra Government General Degree College Subhasis Pandey lodged a complaint that he was assaulted on Wednesday.(PTI)

Principal of Chapra Government General Degree College Subhasis Pandey lodged a complaint that he was assaulted on Wednesday by a local tough, identified as Ajoy Ghosh, when he went to a spot where such boards were put up and started repairing a damaged one containing the message to save flora and fauna.

Pandey, an expert in biodiversity and environmental activist, was accosted by Ghosh who wanted to know under whose permission he had put up such boards on public land and assaulted him following an argument causing injuries to him, the police officer said.

The accused is the brother of a member of TMC-run Hatkhola Gram Panchayat, the complainant said.

Pandey, who had to be taken to Chapra Rural Hospital following the assault, broke down before the media on Thursday while narrating his ordeal.

"I had been working to raise public awareness about saving the environment in many parts of the country but had never faced such a humiliating experience. I want to leave the area. I will seek transfer," he said.

The police officer said an inquiry has been launched and action will be taken against the accused once the charges are proved prima facie.

Ghosh reportedly some locals that he had hit the educator in a fit of rage during an argument but should not have acted in such a manner.

The accused is absconding.

His panchayat member brother said he will not try to shield Ghosh if the charges are found to be true.

Get Latest real-time updates on India News, Weather Today and Latest News, Air India Ahmedabad Plane Crash Live Updates on Hindustan Times.
College principal assaulted for putting up message boards for saving environment
