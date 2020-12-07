e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Dec 07, 2020-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / College principal in Guwahati arrested for allegedly raping daughter

College principal in Guwahati arrested for allegedly raping daughter

A court in Guwahati sent the principal to 14 days of judicial custody.

india Updated: Dec 07, 2020, 20:52 IST
Utpal Parashar
Utpal Parashar
Hindustan Times, Guwahati
The woman was allegedly assaulted when she was 16 years old.
The woman was allegedly assaulted when she was 16 years old. (Representational image)
         

Police in Guwahati have arrested the principal of a college for allegedly raping his daughter several years ago.

Ashutosh Kundu, principal of BRM Government Law College was arrested on Sunday based on the allegations of his 26-year-old daughter, police said. He was produced in a city court on Monday and remanded in judicial custody for 14 days.

According to the police, the complainant had lodged an FIR on November 30 alleging that her father had sexually harassed her for several months. The FIR has been lodged under sections 376, 354, 352, 506 and 294 of IPC for rape, criminal assault to outrage modesty, criminal intimidation, obscene acts etc.

“The accused was arrested following complaints by his daughter. The complainant says that she was sexually assaulted around 10 years ago, but she hadn’t complained then as she was very young,” said Nikumoni Bhuyan, in-charge of all-women police station at Panbazar.

tags
top news
India speeding up review of Pfizer, Astra Covid-19 vaccines -government official
India speeding up review of Pfizer, Astra Covid-19 vaccines -government official
Air India allows for a free date change on tickets if passengers miss flights due to Bharat Bandh
Air India allows for a free date change on tickets if passengers miss flights due to Bharat Bandh
China dispatches warplanes, troops for Pak drill at base near India border
China dispatches warplanes, troops for Pak drill at base near India border
India, Nepal discuss creation of cross-border economic zones
India, Nepal discuss creation of cross-border economic zones
Bharat Bandh: All you need to know about services that may be affected
Bharat Bandh: All you need to know about services that may be affected
Delhi records 1,674 new Covid-19 cases, daily positivity rate dips 3.15%
Delhi records 1,674 new Covid-19 cases, daily positivity rate dips 3.15%
Railway unions extend support to farmers’ call for Bharat Bandh
Railway unions extend support to farmers’ call for Bharat Bandh
Farmers’ protest: From Priyanka Chopra to Sonu Sood l Who said what
Farmers’ protest: From Priyanka Chopra to Sonu Sood l Who said what
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesFarmers protest LIVE updatesIndia Covid-19 CasesDelhi air qualityFarmers ProtestCovid-19 vaccineIndia vs AustraliaCovid-19

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In