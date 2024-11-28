Collegium recommends elevation of Justice Manmohan as Supreme Court judge

The Supreme Court collegium has recommended to the Centre the name of Delhi high court's Chief Justice Manmohan for elevation as the judge of the apex court. Delhi High Court Chief Justice Manmohan during a function. (PTI file photo)

The five-member collegium, headed by Chief Justice of India Sanjiv Khanna, recently met and decided to recommend Justice Manmohan's name as the judge of the top court of the country.

Justices BR Gavai, Surya Kant, Hrishikesh Roy and AS Oka are also members of the panel.

The Supreme Court's current strength is 32 against the sanctioned 34 judges, including the Chief Justice of India.

After the retirement of Justices Hima Kohli and DY Chandrachud, there were two vacancies in the Supreme Court.

Who is Justice Manmohan?

Justice Manmohan, 61, is the son of late Jagmohan, a famous bureaucrat-turned-politician who also served as the governor of Jammu and Kashmir and the lieutenant governor of Delhi.

Justice Manmohan was born in Delhi on December 17, 1962. He studied at Modern School in Delhi.

He completed his BA in History from the Delhi University's Hindu College. He completed his LLB from Campus Law Centre, University of Delhi in 1987. He became an advocate the same year.

As a lawyer, he practised primarily in the Supreme Court of India and the Delhi high court in civil, criminal, constitutional, taxation, arbitration, trademark and service litigation.

He also served as a senior panel advocate for the government of India.

He was designated as a senior advocate by the Delhi High Court in 2003.

During his private practice as a lawyer, he handled various important cases, including Dabhol Power Company, Hyderabad Nizam’s Jewellery Trust matter, Claridges Hotel dispute etc.

He was appointed as an additional judge of the Delhi high court in March 2008. He became a permanent judge the next year.

He was sworn in as the acting chief justice of the high court in November 2023. He was appointed as the chief justice of the court in September this year.

With inputs from PTI