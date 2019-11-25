‘Come, watch yourself’, Sena’s Sanjay Raut invites Governor to see alliance strength

india

Updated: Nov 25, 2019 18:07 IST

Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut on Tuesday invited Maharashtra governor Bhagat Singh Koshiyari to see the Sena-NCP-Congress flock of 162 lawmakers the party claims it has in its support to dorm a government.

“We are all one and together, watch our 162 together for the first time at grand Hyatt at 7 pm, come and watch yourself @maha_governor,” Raut tweeted.

We are all one and together , watch our 162 together for the first time at grand Hyatt at 7 pm , come and watch yourself @maha_governor pic.twitter.com/hUSS4KoS7B — Sanjay Raut (@rautsanjay61) November 25, 2019

Raut’s tweet came after the Sena, NCP and Congress summoned their MLAs to a hotel in Mumbai at 7 pm Tuesday to exhibit their strength after the three parties staked claim to form a government with the support of 162 MLAs.

The Sena, the second largest party in the 288-member Maharashtra assembly with 56 seats insists that along with the NCP and the Congress and independents it has the requisite number of MLAs to form a government. The majority mark in 145 and the BJP claims it has the support of 170 lawamakers.

Last Friday, NCP chief Sharad Pawar had endorsed Sena boss Uddhav Thackeray as Maharashtra chief minister and that the three parties would approach the governor on Saturday to stake claim to form the government.

But in a dramatic turn of events early Saturday morning, Governor Koshiyari sworn in BJP’s Devendra Fadnavis as chief minister and NCP’s Ajit Pawar as his deputy, triggering protests from the Sena, NCP and the Congress who cried foul. The three parties moved the Supreme Court Saturday evening. The apex court which conducted hearings on Sunday and Monday has reserved its order for Tuesday morning.