Come what may, please don’t step out: Arvind Kejriwal repeats request to Delhi residents

india

Updated: Mar 25, 2020 13:10 IST

Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday asked the residents of the national capital to keep themselves inside their homes as he assured them essential supplies will be available for everyone during the 21-day lockdown announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Arvind Kejriwal and Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal announced a few measures the Delhi government will take during the nationwide lockdown to contain Covid-19 disease in the Capital during a press conference.

They said the government is doing everything to ensure there is an effective implementation of the lockdown without adversely impacted people’s need, especially the poor. During the lockdown, the government would assure that essential supplies are maintained, they added.

“There are two things all of us need to do after the Prime Minister’s speech yesterday. The first is that we have to make sure that we do not step outside our homes at any cost,” Kejriwal said.

“We make all kinds of excuses to get out. We will have to try to stay in,” he added.

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader pointed out that people started lining up at shops for essential services right after PM Modi announced the complete lockdown.

“I again appeal to people to not do panic buying, I assure everyone that there will be no shortage of essential services,” he said.

The chief minister pointed out that crowding defeats the purpose of social distancing, which was the main motive of the Prime Minister’s decision to clamp the lockdown.

Thirty-seven people have contracted the Covid-19 disease in the national capital—including one foreigner—according to the Union ministry of health. One person has died after being infected by the virus.