Comedian Daniel Fernandes cancels Hyderabad show after BJP MLA T Raja Singh's threats: Report

Comedian Daniel Fernandes cancelled his stand up comedy show in Hyderabad on Saturday after receiving threats from the Bharatiya Janata Party MLA T Raja Singh over Fernandes' jokes on the Jain community. Comedian Daniel Fernandes had earlier caught headlines with his remarks about the death of the late actor Sushant Singh Rajput in 2021

The BJP MLA released a video threatening to physically assault the comedian if he decided to perform, reported TOI.

Earlier, Fernandes had posted a video making fun of an incident when Jains dressed up as Muslims to rescue 124 goats from getting sacrificed on Bakrid spending ₹15 lakh, reported TOI.

The joke triggered a social media uproar, forcing the comedian to take down the video. In an apology video posted on Instagram, Fernandes said despite the video's deletion he is still receiving threats.

ALSO READ | Laughing in the face of depression

He said, “The video that has offended people has been taken down and I posted an apology earlier today. However, we are still receiving calls, messages and email threatening us of violence and vandalism.”

Fernandes also clarified in the video that it was not his intention to malign the Jain community, the TOI report added.

Comedian Daniel Fernandes had earlier caught headlines with his remarks about the death of the late actor Sushant Singh Rajput in 2021.

Regarding the trolling and threats from members of the community, he said, “To the members of the Jain community I will say it again, there was no intention to malign anybody here. I can see that you are upset, I can see that you are angry, I can see how you all are expressing it.”

Goshamahal BJP MLA Raja Singh sparked controversy by threatening to inflict violence on comedian Munawar Farooqui before his show in Hyderabad in 2022. Farooqui, who was arrested by the Madhya Pradesh police for his remarks about Lord Ram in 2021, called off his show but was later allowed to perform in Hyderabad.